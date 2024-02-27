Anil Kumar Yadav calls cadre to gear up for Siddham meeting in Palnadu

The Siddham meeting is to take place in Palnadu on the third of next month and the YSRCP cadre and the people of Palnadu are expected to come together in large numbers, with projections indicating that over 15 lakh individuals may attend the gathering.

Anil Kumar Yadav, the MP candidate from Narsaraopet, expressed confidence in the turnout for the preparatory meeting, drawing parallels to the impressive crowds that have attended the previous three Siddham Sabhas and asked the cadre to mobilise people and make the meeting successful. The enthusiasm and support demonstrated by the attendees at these events are seen as a strong indication of the backing for the YSRCP and may potentially unsettle opposition parties.

The mobilization of such a large number of people for the upcoming meeting underscores the significance of the event and the level of engagement and participation within the community. It will be interesting to see how this gathering shapes the political landscape and influences the upcoming developments in the region.