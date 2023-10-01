Anil Kumar Yadav flays Narayana, says all irregularities in IRR case will be exposed

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav stated that the primary goal is to protect the health of the people and that the Jagananna Suraksha program will be widely implemented. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana had collectively embezzled thousands of crores and accused Narayana of destroying the lands of the poor.

He claimed that Narayana had stolen Rs. 800 crores worth of assigned lands meant for the underprivileged. Anil Kumar Yadav expressed hope that all of Narayana's irregularities would be exposed soon. He alleged that Naidu and Narayana had discussed not to co-operate with the investigation and urged the people of the state to be aware of their history.

Regarding the TDP leaders noisy protest, Anil Kumar Yadav brought up the example of Mudragada and his family members being subjected to torture and questioned whether the TDP leaders remembered this incident.