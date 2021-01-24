Anil Kumar Yadav inspects the works of Penna Barrage, sends proposals to centre for another bridge

Andhra Pradesh Minister of State for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav on Sunday inspected the works of Penna Barrage. Speaking to media on the occasion, the minister said that the Penna Barrage works were delayed for four months due to floods. He said the barrage would be completed as soon as possible and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further explained that up to Rs. 350 crore is being spent in the city constituency in two years and criticised TDP government for taking up the project only six months before the elections and doing partial works in the first two years.

The minister said proposals have been sent to the centre with Rs. 150 crore for the construction of another four-lane new bridge over Penna. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav made it clear that development programs are being carried out without compromise.