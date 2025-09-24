Ankurarpanam performed for Srivari Annual Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: The Ankurarpanam ritual was performed on Tuesday evening at Tirumala temple as part of the upcoming Salakatla Brahmotsavams, scheduled from September 24 to October 2.

In the ceremony, Sri Vishvaksena, the Commander in Chief of Sri Venkateswara, paraded through the four mada streets, symbolically inspecting festival arrangements. Later, in the Yagasala, special prayers were offered to Goddess Earth and nine varieties of holy seeds were ceremonially sown in sacred soil as per Vaikhanasa Agama traditions.

Ankurarpanam symbolises the beginning of the festival, seeking divine blessings for its successful conduct. It is performed under the moonlight, since the Moon is considered the nourisher of plants in astrology.

Seeds are soaked earlier in the day and then sown in clay pots filled with soil. Rituals include invoking deities like Brahma, Garuda, Shesha, Sudarshana, and others, reciting Vedic hymns such as Soma Raja Mantra, Varuna Mantra, and Vishnu Suktam. The pots are watered daily until the festival ends.

TTD chairman B R Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other officials participated in this ceremony.