Anna canteen completes 300 days in Penukonda

TDP leaders and activists honored Savithamma as the Anna canteen organized by Telugu Desam Party State Executive Secretary Savithamma in Penukonda town center of Penukonda Constituency of Satyasai District completed 300 days today.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that charity is a social virtue and annadanam is the best of all donations.

State Executive Secretary of Telugu Desam Party Savithamma Garu expressed her happiness for completion of 300 days of Anna canteen set up with the inspiration of National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu and under the guidance of youth leader Nara Lokesh at NTR circle in Penukonda Constituency Center.







