Anna Canteens all set to cater to hunger pangs of poor

Visakhapatnam: After a five-year-long hiatus, Anna Canteens, known to be a ‘hotel’ for the poor, are set to serve economical meals to weaker sections.

The daily labourers who set out for their work can heave a sigh of relief as the canteens would cater to their hunger pangs.

Earlier, the TDP government launched Anna Canteens and provided quality meals to the poor at a mere Rs 5 a plate.

However, when the YSRCP was voted to power in 2019, shutters of the canteens remained shut. Most of the buildings were left unused, while some of them were utilised for ward secretariats.

Following the thumping victory of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 polls, reopening of Anna Canteens formed part of the top priority issues for N Chandrababu Naidu as he signed on the file among five others on the day one of assuming office.

Meanwhile, the GVMC officials are making arrangements to reopen the canteens and began clearing garbage piled up at the premises.

Anna Canteens commenced across Andhra Pradesh on June 11, 2018 during the TDP’s regime with an aim to provide quality meals three times a day to those belonging to weaker sections, including construction workers, roadside small vendors and even the destitute in urban areas.

The responsibility of supplying food to Anna Canteens was given to a non-profitable organisation in the port city. People can have meals three times a day for Rs.5 a plate.

While tiffin will be served during breakfast, rice, dal, curry and curd form a part of the lunch and dinner. The canteens gained immense popularity among the poor during the TDP’s rule.

Earlier, Anna Canteens were set up in 25 areas in Visakhapatnam, including in Visakhapatnam city, opposite VIMS hospital, MVP Rythu Bazaar, Regional Eye Hospital, Government TB Hospital, Turner’s Choultry, wholesale fruit market, Marripalem, Sriharipuram, Mulagada pump house, Nammidoddi, Chinagantyada, Chittivalasa, railway station, Baji junction, Pendurthi, Vepagunta, Arilova, Kurmannapalem, Marikavalasa Vambay Colony and YSR Colony, NTR hospital in Anakapalli, Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar and KGH OP Gate.

Suitable buildings were built to operate the canteens with basic infrastructure for the convenience of diners. Close to 5,000 people used to have breakfast and about 7,000 people utilised lunch and dinner facilities.

Naidu signed the file to reopen the canteens on the day one of assuming the office. GVMC UCD officials were instructed to send the pictures taken after cleaning the premises at the canteen buildings to the CMO.

The poor and daily labourers express happiness over the Chief Minister’s decision to reopen Anna Canteens.