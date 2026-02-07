Rs 1 cr aid for families of 2 cops killed on duty

Hyderabad: In a noble gesture, the State Government has extended Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the family of excise constable Gajula Soumya, who recently died while discharging her duty.

An ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore was also given to the family of constable Pramod Kumar, who succumbed to stab injuries by the miscreants while performing his duties.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over the cheques to the families in Nizamabad on Friday. Soumya bravely attempted to apprehend a gang illegally transporting marijuana on January 23.

The smugglers hit the excise constable with their vehicle and she sustained serious injuries. She died while undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital in Hyderabad.