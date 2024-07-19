Anna canteens to be reopened on Aug 15

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration P Narayana said Anna canteens will be reopened on August 15. He said tenders were called for repairing the Anna canteens as the previous YSRCP government had closed them and even misused the buildings.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said during previous TDP regime Akshayapatra supplied food in Anna canteens and now tenders were called for food supply to Anna canteens, which will be opened on July 22.

Referring to diarrhoea cases in Piduguralla, Narayana said the cases were reported due to usage of borewell water for drinking purpose. In addition, bacteria traces were noticed in water being supplied by various RO plants. On Thursday also seven diarrhoea cases were reported from surrounding villages of Piduguralla, he said.

The minister said Rs 50 crore released for 106 municipalities to take up desilting works in drains.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana addressing media at the Secretariat on Thursday