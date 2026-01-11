Are our thoughts making us sick?

Today, medical professionals around the world acknowledge that diseases like diabetes, coronary artery disease, and hypertension often result from poor lifestyles, mental stress, and tension. Consequently, doctors now emphasise reduced dependence on medicines and greater focus on exercise and diet control to maintain physical health. Research has shown that almost 85% of all diseases are psychosomatic in nature—that is, they originate in negative mental states. To address these issues effectively, it is important to tackle the root cause at the level of the mind, which involves observing and changing our thought patterns.

If we sit quietly for a while and observe the thoughts that arise in our minds, we gain insight into the direction our mind is taking. We also begin to understand which thoughts bring joy and which bring pain. Studies have proven that sustained positive thoughts produce beneficial health effects, while prolonged negative thoughts can contribute to diseases. This highlights the necessity of guiding our mind in a positive direction to maintain happiness and health.

Having control over our thoughts means being able to direct the mind where we want, hold it there, and withdraw it at will. Practicing this regularly—even starting with just a few seconds at a time—gradually strengthens concentration and reduces “waste thoughts,” which consume considerable time and energy. While this is a fundamental exercise for mental improvement, true mastery of the mind also requires spiritual knowledge and practice.

At the core of spiritual exercise is the understanding that we are souls, not merely bodies. The brain, a physical organ, functions as hardware that allows the soul to control the body. Spiritual exercises involve lifting the mind out of bodily consciousness and remaining in an eternal state as a soul—a sentient point of light and power. Alongside this, a “mental diet” of pure, positive thoughts is essential to maintain a healthy mind.

Creative thoughts act like vitamins, maintaining zeal and enthusiasm; positive thoughts act like proteins, building willpower; and thoughts of serving others act like carbohydrates, energising the mind. Conversely, wasted thoughts drain mental energy, and negative thoughts act like poison, harming mental health and impairing judgment, decision-making, and resilience. Such destructive thoughts often arise from body-consciousness but are rooted in the soul as vices like lust, anger, greed, attachment, and ego.

The most elevated thoughts arise during meditation, when the soul forms a loving connection with the Supreme Source—the Father of all souls. True healing begins in this divine connection, addressing not only the body and mind but the soul itself. When our inner world is aligned with purity, peace, and purpose, the outer world begins to reflect that harmony.

A healthy mind, anchored in spiritual wisdom and silence, becomes the foundation of a healthy body. Therefore, we should not only strive for physical fitness but also for inner well-being, where the mind is calm, the soul is strong, and the body follows. Ultimately, lasting health depends not just on how we live, but on how we think, feel, and connect with the Source.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)