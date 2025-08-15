Annadatha Sukhibhava funds deposited for 2.5L farmers

Sri Sathya Sai District: The government has released funds to 2,65,040 eligible farmers in Sri Sathya Sai district under the Annadatha Sukhibhava and PM-Kisan schemes.

Sri Sathya Sai district agriculture officer Subbarao have urged farmers without an NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) bank account linkage to visit their respective banks immediately to complete the linking process to ensure timely credit of benefits.

Officials also advised that any farmer who has not yet received the scheme benefits should visit their nearest Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) with a copy of their Pattadar Passbook and Aadhaar card to register a grievance.

According to district records, 625 farmers have so far registered grievances, out of which 327 cases have been approved.

Farmers who have not received their Annadatha Sukhibhava funds are requested to complete their grievance registration at the concerned RSKs before 5:00 p.m. on August 20.

The district administration stressed the importance of prompt action to avoid missing the deadline, ensuring that all eligible farmers receive the financial support intended to boost their agricultural activities and livelihoods. This initiative aims to strengthen farmer welfare and ensure transparent delivery of government benefits.