Annamacharya varsity Pro-Chancellor honoured at EAIE Toulouse 2024

Rajampeta: Annamacharya University Pro-Chancellor Abhishek Reddy was presented with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his significant contributions to promoting Indian higher education globally.

Madhav R Sulphule, First Secretary; and Sadaf Choudhary, Consul of the Consulate General of India in France, have presented the appreciation certificate to Abhishek Reddy.

He attended the prestigious European Association for International Education (EAIE) 2024 conference in Toulouse, France, on September 18 and 19. The event highlighted his role as a flag bearer of Indian Higher Education on the international stage.