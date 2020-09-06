Annavaram temple to allow devotees from today

Kakinada: Annavaram Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao said that devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the deity between 6 am and 9 pm from September 7.

Children below five years of age and elderly people will not be allowed on the Devasthanam premises for darshan until further guidelines. Restrictions on darshan were imposed in recent months due to the spread of Covid19.

The temple authorities said that the devotees will be allowed for tonsure of heads, performing Lord Satyanayana Swamy Vrathas and other rituals as usual. Each room will be allocated for accommodation only once in two days, and it will be thoroughly sanitised once the devotees check out. Devotees can book rooms on the temple campus through offline mode.