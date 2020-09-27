Annavaram temple told to rectify security lapses

Rajamahendravaram: Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) has directed the management of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram, to tighten the security for the shrine. ISW SP Arun Bose, on the directions of state intelligence wing, reviewed the current security arrangements in the temple recently.



He advised the temple management to provide door and hand detectors at East and West rajagopurams immediately.

He also asked them to train guards on the usage of security gadgets. New fire extinguishers are also to be installed in place of old ones and new TVs with big screens have to be arranged immediately.

Participating in the review meeting, Peddapuram DSP Srinivasa Rao said the temple management was advised to arrange scanners at tollgate to scan the luggage and also 102 high quality CC cameras at important places.

Tuni fire department officer Rama Krishnam Raju said the department submitted a report related to some security lapses.

Special Security Force inspector Y V Kesava Ram said some hundis have no locks and the devotees are taking mobile phones into the temple which should be stopped.

Armed Reserve DSP Appa Rao said lapses can be found with human checking. Later, temple executive officer V Trinadh Rao said tenders were invited for quality CC cameras.