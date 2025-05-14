Annual credit plan unveiled with Rs 83,500 cr for NTR dist

Vijayawada: Health Minister and district in-charge Minister Satyakumar Yadav emphasised that the role of bankers is crucial in successfully implementing schemes and programmes by the Central and State governments aimed at public welfare, economic progress, and inclusive development. He urged banks to strive to fully achieve the targets of the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) of Rs 83,500 crore proposed for the 2025-26 financial year.

The District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District-level Review Committee (DLRC) meetings were held here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Minister Satyakumar Yadav, along with collector Lakshmisha and officials, unveiled the annual credit plan for 2025-26.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that Rs 13,500 crore has been proposed for the agriculture sector and Rs 17,000 crore for the MSME sector for 2025-26. A total of Rs 33,000 crore has been allocated for the priority sector and Rs 50,500 crore for the non-priority sector in the credit plan. Additionally, Rs 2,495 crore in loans have been proposed for other priority sectors.

Collector Dr Lakshmisha mentioned that industrial units are being established in the district under the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ initiative with innovative ideas, and banks should sanction the necessary loans to beneficiaries.

During the meeting, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) unveiled a potential linked credit plan (PLCP) of approximately Rs 30,048 crore for the district’s priority sector.

DCC convener and UBI Regional Head MV Tilak, RBI LDO Ch Naveen Kumar, NABARD DDM Milind Chousalkar, LDM K Priyanka, RSETI Director Amareshwar, District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijayakumari, TIDCO EE Chinnodu, DRDA Additional Project Director K Kiran Kumar, and district officials from various departments also participated.