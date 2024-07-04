‘Antarveeksha’ literary anthology released

Rajamahendravaram : A collection of works by retired principal of Andhra Yuvathi Sanskrit College (Sadanam) Dr Dhulipala Annapurna was released at Datla Subhadrayamma Kalyana Mandapam here on Wednesday.

DNS Varenya and Chinmayi Mihira launched the book ‘Antarveeksha’ in this meeting under the auspices of Vakkalanka Sri Ramachandra Murthy. Retired English reader Nagabhatla Sandhyarani presided.

She described the book as a collection of thought-provoking stories and essays. Vadrevu Veera Lakshmi Devi, a retired lecturer, reviewed the ‘Antarveeksha’ book. She said that the book ‘Antarveeksha’ published with 11 articles and 8 stories will get good recognition in the literary world.

Spiritual preacher Dr TV Narayana Rao praised the concise style of writing this book. Literary luminaries from Kakinada SSR Jagannadha Rao, Bandaru Subhasree and Muralikrishna analysed the essays and stories in the book.

‘Satavadhani’ Tata Sandeep Sharma said that Annapurna’s works touch all the processes of Telugu literature.

Madhuri, Saranya, Gudaparthi Suribabu and others spoke. Dr Dhulipala Mahadev Mani and Annapurna couple were honoured. VSS Krishnakumar welcomed the gathering.