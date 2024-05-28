Anti-Appala Raju group’s support makes TDP confident of victory

Srikakulam: TDP-led alliance candidate and leaders in Palasa Assembly constituency are expecting victory as anti-Appala Raju group supported them. Here Gouthu Sirisha contested as TDP alliance candidate and Seediri Appala Raju is YSRCP nominee. He was elected first time as MLA here in the wake of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wave in 2019. Later, in the wake of political developments, he was elevated as minister for animal husbandry. Since becoming a minister, he began disputing with YSRCP second rung leaders who worked for his victory in 2019. He also allegedly made attempts to damage the financial sources of the party leaders and tried to reduce their influence among people.

Against this backdrop, the second rung leaders like Duvvada Srikanth, Duvvada Hema Babu Chowdari and others opposed the minister and held several meetings against him. At one stage, they registered a complaint with the party chief and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Before the elections also, rival group leaders asked the CM not to allot Palasa seat to Appala Raju but the CM turned deaf ear to their plea.

Vexed with the attitude of Appala Raju, most leaders left the YSRCP and joined TDP. Some other leaders of YSRCP had allegedly worked against Appala Raju to defeat him due to his attitude.

In the last five years, several issues like illegal gravel mining, occupation of hilly areas located around Palasa town and encroachment of lands allotted to Sericulture project damaged the image of YSRCP government and also Appala Raju. In 2019 elections Jana Sena candidate got 6,133 votes and BJP candidate got 1,574 votes this time.

Now because of alliance of three parties, these votes are expected to transfer to TDP nominee Sirisha. Increased votes in view of alliance and support of anti-Appala Raju group will help TDP alliance victorious, say alliance leaders.