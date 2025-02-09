Live
Anti-drugs awareness campaign tomorrow
- The campaign will be held at Alwardas College
- Experts will highlight the ill effects of drug abuse
- hey will encourage youth to lead a healthier life
Visakhapatnam : In a step to educate students about the health hazards associated with drugs and its abuse, an anti-drugs awareness campaign will be held in Visakhapatnam on February 10 (Monday).
Organised by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) in partnership with Hima Humanitarian Association, the event will witness experts encouraging youth to stay away from drugs and the need to build a strong nation free of drug abuse.
As drug abuse poses a serious challenge to deal with, anti-drugs campaigns such as these aid in building healthier communities.
According to organisers, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu is scheduled to attend as chief guest, along with Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) and TDP Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji as guests of honour. The campaign involving students is scheduled to commence from 10:30 am at Alwardas College in Gopalapatnam on Monday.