Amitabh shares post-KBC blues, says days feel too long without work

Big B Amitabh Bachchan has candidly reflected on the emotional lull he experiences after the end of a season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, revealing how deeply work remains central to his life. Taking to his blog on Tumblr, the legendary actor admitted that even a few days without work make time feel unusually slow and draining.

“It’s been hardly a few days since the season ended, and the days seem too long,” Bachchan wrote, describing the absence of work as a feeling similar to “a sluggish walk through a vast, wet wasteland.” For the veteran star, idleness feels heavy and exhausting, prompting him to consciously push himself to regain rhythm and purpose.

KBC, the official Hindi adaptation of the globally popular Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise, has been closely associated with Amitabh Bachchan since its debut in 2000. Except for one season hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan has remained the face of the quiz show throughout its long and successful run. The show continues to air on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, maintaining its massive popularity across generations.

Recently, Bachchan also spoke movingly about his long-time make-up artiste Deepak Sawant, highlighting his unwavering dedication. The actor revealed that Sawant has worked with him for over 50 years and has been present on set every single day across nearly 200 films. Bachchan recalled with admiration that despite losing his brother just days earlier, Sawant still reported to work.

Calling it a true example of integrity and commitment, Bachchan’s words once again underlined his respect for professionalism and discipline—values that continue to define his illustrious career, both on and off screen.