Anusha awarded PhD

Rajamahendravaram: A lecturer of Department of Biotechnology in Government Autonomous College K Anusha has been awarded a PhD degree by Krishna University.

Principal of the college Dr Ramachandra RK said that Anusha researched on “microbial interactions are influencing the emergence of pathogenic Vibrio species in fish food” under the supervision of Associate professor of Department of Biotechnology in KU Dr P Veera Bramhachari, and submitted research papers.

Anusha is the coordinator of the women's NCC department in the autonomous college. Anusha was felicitated by the college principal.

Vice-Principal Srishaila Shastry and the Head of Department of Biotechnology Dr B Nageshwari were present.