AOI performs life-saving surgery on 12-year-old boy

Vijayawada : American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada achieved yet another milestone by successfully performing a life-saving surgery on a 12-year-old boy.

The case, managed by Dr Eshant Inapuri, marks a significant achievement in paediatric oncology care at AOI.

Akhil SK was diagnosed with osteosarcoma on the lower part of the thigh bone, near the knee (right distal end of the femur). Osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer that typically starts in the cells that form bones, most commonly affecting the long bones mainly in legs, especially around the knee.



Three months ago, Akhil was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and had undergone three cycles of chemotherapy at an outside facility.

However, due to the complexity of the case, limb salvage surgery was not deemed possible, and the patient was advised to undergo amputation.

Dr Eshant Inapuri, surgical oncologist, AOI Mangalagiri, told the media on Saturday that a limb salvage surgery was performed with a custom-made prosthesis and it was the best option for this young patient. He further said the fact that the doctors could save his limb and provide a solution that accommodates his future growth is incredibly rewarding. This outcome demonstrates the power of combining clinical expertise with advanced medical technology. He said the patient’s parents sought a second opinion at AOI Mangalagiri facility. Dr Eshant Inapuri conducted a thorough evaluation, including a PET-CT scan.

The scan revealed that the disease was confined to the locoregional area (right distal femur), making limb salvage surgery a viable option.

Dr Eshant and his team planned the surgery using an expandable custom-made mega prosthesis (Titanium alloy), designed to replace the affected part while accommodating the child’s future growth.

He informed that this is the first successful case in Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag region conducted on a 12-year-old kid in the past eight years. Harish Trivedi, CEO of CTSI - South Asia, added that this surgery highlights the importance of innovative solutions in paediatric oncology.