  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday

AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
x
Highlights

The first Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday June 24 at 10 am to discuss the Government priorities, irregularities...

The first Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday June 24 at 10 am to discuss the Government priorities, irregularities committed in the state during last five years, the financial situation in the state.

The cabinet would also likely to discuss on the white papers to be released on various departments and the debt burden on state etc.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X