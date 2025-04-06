AP Achieves Remarkable Growth Rate, Secures Second Position Nationally

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the fastest-growing states in India, achieving a commendable growth rate of 8.21 percent in constant prices for the year 2024-25. This notable feat places the state in second position nationally, with Tamil Nadu leading the way with a growth rate of 9.69 percent, as confirmed by the Central Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation.

Under the YSRCP regime, Andhra Pradesh's growth rate was recorded at a modest 6.19 percent, indicating a significant increase of 2.02 percent to reach its current rate. Furthermore, the state's growth rate has soared to an impressive 12.02 percent when measured in current prices.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his enthusiasm over the state's achievement, taking to social media platform X to share the news. "Andhra Pradesh is on the rise," he stated, highlighting that the strategies implemented by the coalition government have not only strengthened the state's economy but have also instilled a greater sense of confidence among its people.

CM Naidu credited the state's growth to policies introduced across various sectors, including agriculture, industries, services, and energy, affirming that these initiatives are yielding fruitful results. He praised the citizens of Andhra Pradesh for their contribution to this collective victory and called for continued cooperation to work towards a prosperous future for the state.

As Andhra Pradesh celebrates this milestone, the Chief Minister urged the people to stay united on the journey toward sustained growth and advancement.