AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26: Here are allocations

The Andhra Pradesh government has presented a significant agriculture budget, totalling ₹48,340 crore, aimed at supporting the farming community and enhancing agricultural productivity. State Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu unveiled the budget during a session in the assembly, highlighting substantial allocations across various sectors tailored to benefit farmers.

Key allocations within the agriculture budget include ₹40 crore dedicated to fertiliser stock management, ₹61 crore for promoting organic farming, and ₹139 crore for agricultural machinery subsidies. Additionally, the budget facilitates the distribution of 7.78 lakh quintals of seeds and includes ₹80 crore for drone subsidies along with the establishment of 875 Kisan Drone Farm Mechanisation Centres.

Further support for farmers comes through ₹219 crore earmarked for farm mechanisation and ₹240 crore for seed subsidy distribution. To enhance farmers' financial stability, the budget allocates ₹250 crore for interest-free loans. A significant ₹9,400 crore is dedicated to implementing the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme, while ₹1,023 crore is set aside for free crop insurance.

The allocations also extend to various agricultural departments, with ₹12,401 crore assigned to the Agriculture Department, ₹930.88 crore for Horticulture, ₹96.22 crore for the Silk Industry, ₹239.85 crore for the Cooperative Department, ₹1,112.07 crore for Animal Husbandry, and ₹540.9 crore for the Fisheries Sector.

In his keynote address, Minister Atchannaidu emphasised the government's commitment to agricultural growth as a foundation for the country’s development and stated that the progress of Andhra Pradesh will align with the broader vision of a Vikasith Bharat. He outlined the objective of utilising technology to reduce cultivation costs and highlighted the recent supply of 35.8 lakh metric tons of fertiliser.

The Minister also announced initiatives such as awareness programmes on natural farming and the introduction of identification numbers for landowners. Furthermore, right cards will be provided to eligible tenant farmers, marking a significant step towards enhancing support for the agricultural sector in the state.