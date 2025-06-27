AP aims Rs. 25,000 cr private investment in tourism sector

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing Director and Vice-Chairperson Amrapali Kata announced that the state government aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global tourism hub, focusing on religious, spiritual, coastal, ecological, and wellness experiences while empowering local communities and promoting sustainable development.

Speaking at the two-day Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0, which began on Thursday at a city hotel, Kata addressed investors from across India who discussed investment prospects and tourism development strategies for the state. She outlined the AP Tourism Mission to attract Rs 25,000 crore in private investments by 2029.

Kata highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s tourism achievements, noting its 4th rank in domestic tourist arrivals with a 32 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023, 2nd rank in backwater resources, and 3rd longest coastline in India. The state also boasts 13 wildlife sanctuaries, three national parks, and one of India’s largest tiger reserves. Quoting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, she said, “All isms — Capitalism, Communism, Socialism — will become insignificant; the only relevant ‘ism’ is tourism.”

APTDC chairman N Balaji emphasised the state’s new tourism policy, describing it as innovative and progressive, aimed at developing world-class tourism by leveraging Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. He highlighted plans to promote ecological, adventure, and spiritual tourism while adopting eco-friendly practices, including avoiding single-use plastics at tourist destinations.

Balaji stressed the adoption of best practices, fast-tracked permissions, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence and digital services to enhance Andhra Pradesh’s tourism branding. He underscored the importance of private sector partnerships and MoUs with national and international organizations to boost infrastructure development.

“Collaboration is the catalyst for transformation, and building infrastructure is our top priority,” he said, emphasising the need to integrate local communities to promote rural tourism and hospitality excellence.

The first day of the conclave featured panel discussions on key tourism drivers, Creative Economy, Products & Projects, Investments, Capacity Building, Branding and Communications, and Technology in Tourism.

The state signed MoUs with nearly 80 leading investors, committing over Rs 10,140 crore to transform tourism infrastructure. These projects are expected to create over 22,325 direct and indirect jobs and add approximately 7,439 hotel rooms across Andhra Pradesh in the next four years, significantly enhancing the state’s capacity to become a premier tourism destination. The MoUs also include partnerships in homestays, cruises, adventure sports, and water sports.Eminent professionals and stakeholders from various tourism sub-sectors, along with prominent national and international brands, participated to shape a robust tourism development strategy for the state. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will attend the concluding day of the conclave to provide further guidance to the tourism sector.