AP assembly budget session 2021: YS Jagan addresses house, says he know value of life

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government is acting responsibly to ensure welfare benefits to all the people in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the government has provided benefits to every family in the last two years and opined promises given during the elections have been implemented without any corruption. Speaking at Assembly budget meetings, he described welfare schemes and measures being taken to control the coronavirus.

He said he is well aware of the value of life and had given priority to public health building YSR Village Clinics in the villages by appointing one ANM for every 2,000 population. YS Jagan said that the changes were made to 104 services so that the ambulance could arrive within 20 minutes of the phone call and brought about revolutionary changes in Aarogyasri. He recalled that 1180 ambulances were launched simultaneously.



Addressing covid-19, he said coronavirus had become a big challenge to the world and recalled that the first case was registered in AP in March last year. He asserted the fact that 150 labs have been made available in AP and treatment is provided in 261 hospitals in the first wave, which has now reached 649 hospitals in the second wave. YS Jagan further added that Rs. 2,229 crores has been spent for the control of covid. YS Jagan also said that Black fungus treatment has also been introduced in Aarogyasri with 47,000 beds have been made available for corona patients.



YS Jagan assured that oxygen generators will be set up in teaching hospitals. "Due to the efforts of nurses, doctors, health workers, and officials, we are in states where the death rate is low, which could be reduced further only by detecting covid cases immediately and to provide speedy treatment," YS Jagan said.



On the other hand, CM expressed anguish at the opposition parties for spreading false propaganda even though they knew all about the vaccines. "The government has also called for global tenders for vaccines and bring the vaccines anyway and give them to the people for free; AP was the first state to call for global tenders for vaccines," Jagan said. He said 62 percent of the population in the state lives on agriculture and the better the farmer, the better the state and the government are providing non-polluting seeds and fertilizers to the farmers.