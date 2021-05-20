AP Assembly Budget Session: Agriculture budget tabled in both houses, here are the allocations

Minister Kurasala Kannababu introduced the agriculture budget in the assembly while deputy CM Krishnadas introduced the agriculture budget in the council. Speaking on the occasion, Kannababu said the setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras is history and we are providing quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. He said Rythu Bharosa Kendra's in villages are like offices for farmers and opined that 1,778 farmer assurance centers have been made available. "We are giving a 40 percent discount on the purchase of quality machinery," the minister said.



The budget allocated for agriculture is Rs 31,256.36 crore with Rs. 8,116.16 crore for the Employment Guarantee Scheme followed by Rs 200 crore for YSR Jala Kala Scheme, Rs. 11,210.80 crores for agricultural schemes, Rs 3,845.30 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, Rs. 1,802.82 crore for YSR free crop insurance, Rs.739.46 crore for mechanisation in agriculture, Rs. 583.44 crore for Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Rs. 500 crore for Price Stabilization Fund. Rs 500 crore for zero-interest payments to farmers, Rs. 300 crore for the Prime Minister's Krishi Sanchai Yojana (PMKSY), Rs 100 crore for seed supply to farmers, Rs.100 crore for agricultural market infrastructure, Rs 88.57 crore for YSR Agri Testing Labs, Rs 20 crore for ex-gratia to farmers, Rs 50 crore for a livestock compensation scheme.

Earlier, the finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has tabled the general budget in the assembly with major allocations given to the welfare. The budget comprises of SC, ST, BC sub-plan and a separate budget for women.

