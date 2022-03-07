AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Governor to address the house followed by cabinet meeting

The 2022-23 budget sessions of the Legislative Assembly along with the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will begin on Monday with a speech by state Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. For the first time since taking office as governor, he is stepping into the legislature to address both houses directly.



The governor spoke in a virtual manner during the 2020 and 2021 budget meetings due to covid-19. The AP assembly will be adjourned after Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan's speech followed by a BAC meeting to decide on the number of days budget meetings to be held.



Later, the Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. The Legislature will discuss and approve a number of bills to be introduced in the Council. A number of issues, including the reorganisation of districts, will be discussed at the cabinet meeting.