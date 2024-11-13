AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Govt. to introduce three amendment bills today

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Meetings are set to commence at 9 am on Wednesday, featuring a comprehensive agenda that includes a question and answer session, followed by the introduction of three significant Amendment Bills.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will present the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill-2024, while Minister Narayana will introduce the AP Municipal Amendment Bill-2024. Additionally, Minister Payyavula Keshav will bring forth the Government Employees Amendment Bill-2024 in the Assembly.

The assembly's question hour will focus on a variety of pressing issues, including the Chintalapudi Upliftment Scheme, the establishment of a stray dog shelter, and the appointment of Village and Ward Women Welfare Secretaries. Discussions will also cover the construction of Metrorail in Visakhapatnam, the upgradation of irrigation canals, filling vacancies in national educational institutions within the state, and infrastructure improvements in tribal areas, among other topics. Following the Question hour, the assembly will proceed to discuss the fiscal budget for the 2024-25 financial year.

Simultaneously, the Legislative Council meetings will kick off at 10 am on Wednesday. The council will also start with a question and answer session. Key topics for discussion include the regularisation of freehold lands, repairs of roads in the Kaikaluru constituency, examining irregularities in liquor sales from 2019 to 2024, and addressing issues concerning village dumping yards and the high interest rates on crop loans. Other subjects include concerns about atisaram in Vizianagaram, irregularities in PDS rice distribution, the future of free crop insurance, along with matters related to the colors of Thakam, Panchayat buildings, and the taxation of school buses.

Following the hour sessions, the focus will shift to discussions on the financial budget for 2024-25 in the Legislative Council as well, making for a packed schedule for lawmakers and stakeholders in the state.