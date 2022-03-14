AP Assembly Budget Sessions: TDP protests on Jangareddygudem deaths, govt. counters

After the resumption of the assembly, the ruling and opposition MLAs accused each other over deaths in Jangareddygudem. The ruling party counterattacked as the TDP protested over the deaths in Jangareddygudem alleging the government's role. Ministers were incensed that the Chandrababu-led TDP had started filthy politics to take advantage of the natural deaths.



The ruling party leaders have blamed the TDP for distorting natural deaths in Jangareddygudem and accusing it of government killings and outraged that they were deliberately spreading false propaganda. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the TDP is a patent for such filthy politics of taking advantage of the deaths. However, ministers and ruling party MLAs asked the Speaker to suspend the TDP MLAs for protesting indefinitely. SN Padu MLA TGR Sudhakar Babu, along with senior MLA Jogi Ramesh, demanded that the TDP members be suspended stating that they don't have the right to stay in the house. Meanwhile, the speaker has adjourned the house as TDP leaders continue to protest.