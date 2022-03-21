AP Assembly Budget Sessions: YSRCP demands for discussion on Pegasus

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget‌ sessions resumed on Monday. As part of procedure, the ministers will introduce several amendment bills in the house today with minister Vellampalli Srinivas to introduce the Hindu Charitable Amendment Bill, Minister Narayana Swamy to introduce the Foreign Liquor Amendment Bill. Voting will be held on Budget Demand Grants for Skill Development, Tourism, Medical and Health Education. Also, there will be a short discussion on the construction progress of the Polavaram project.



Meanwhile, the issue of Pegasus has come to the notice of the AP Assembly. State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the Supreme Court had taken the Pegasus issue seriously and has set up a committee on Pegasus to investigate.



The minister said the Bengal CM had said that Pegasus software was used during Chandrababu's reign. The minister said it is responsibility to discuss Pegasus and report to the committee.

Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy gave notice for the debate on Pegasus. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that a short discussion would be held.

It is known West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks that Chandrababu has bought controversial Pegasus software when the latter chief minister of Andhra Pradesh have become a hot topic. Speaking in the Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, she said that four years ago, some Bengal police were approached to sell Pegasus software for Rs 25 crore. She said the matter was rejected as soon as she knew and opined that the Nidu government had bought it at the time.