AP assembly discusses on Tirumala laddu issue, CM Naidu addresses on the issue

The ninth day of the Assembly session saw a heated debate over the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddu, a matter that has deeply resonated with millions of devotees. The controversy erupted over concerns regarding the quality of ghee used in the laddu, leading to a special debate that lasted from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

In response to the issue, the government decided to cancel Zero Hour to focus on the matter, with ten coalition MLAs voicing their concerns. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the assembly, making a key statement on the allegations.

Naidu expressed his dismay over the ghee issue, stating that he had been troubled by the allegations against Lord Venkateswara’s offerings between 2019 and 2024.

The Chief Minister explained that he had signed the first document for the appointment of the Principal Secretary and the second for the appointment of the TTD Executive Officer, and that he had discussed the ghee issue during an NDA meeting based on the NDDB report. The Chief Minister stated that he would seek the help of Lord Venkateswara during odd times.

Further, the Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken if any wrongdoing was confirmed in the Tirumala laddu issue.