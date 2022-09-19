AP assembly house committee submits report to speaker on phone tapping issue

The House Committee has submitted a report to the AP Assembly on the phone tapping that took place during Chandrababu's regime. House Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy handed over the report to the Speaker.

It has been confirmed that data theft took place during Chandrababu's regime. On this occasion, House Committee member Jakkampudi Raja told the media that the phone tapping took place during the TDP regime. He said that the preliminary report has been handed over to the Speaker.

He said that a comprehensive inquiry should be conducted on the phone tapping. Raja said that there is a possibility of discussing the report tomorrow in the assembly.