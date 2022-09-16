AP assembly meetings postponed to Monday, 8 bills approved today

Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings were postponed to Monday. On the second day, on Friday, a short discussion was held on the topic of industrial development, investments, and economic development. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs in the Legislative Council spoke on this. CM Jagan spoke on the state's financial situation on the second day.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended the TDP MLAs for a day for insisting on a discussion on the rise in prices of essential commodities in the state.

The Legislative Assembly approved eight key bills introduced in the Legislative Assembly. The House approved the Civil Services Repeal Bill, Agriculture and Marketing, Land Titling, Universities Act Amendment, Panchayati Raj Amendment, etc.