AP assembly sessions: Naidu, Pawan, Jagan and others takes oath as MLAs

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Sessions are set to commence today at 9.46 am, with the members scheduled to take their oaths. The proceedings will kick off with the announcement of the appointment of the Protem Speaker by the Secretary of the Assembly, followed by the members signing in the registers. Protem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary will then administer the oath to all the members in attendance.

The ceremony will see the likes of Chief Minister Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and former CM YCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy taking their oaths, with members being called in alphabetical order. Following the oath-taking, the speaker will announce the election process for the upcoming sessions.

In a notable development, visiting passes will not be issued to anyone, including family members of the MLAs, during the oath-taking ceremony. Assembly officials cited the lack of space as the reason for this decision.