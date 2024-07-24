  • Menu
AP assembly passes repeal of Land Titling Act and change of health university name bills

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh Legislature passed two pivotal bills during its recent session

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh Legislature passed two pivotal bills during its recent session: the repeal of the controversial Land Titling Act and the restoration of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's (NTR) name to the state's Health University.

The discussions surrounding these bills were primarily led by Revenue Minister Satya Prasad, who addressed the assembly regarding the repeal of the Land Titling Act. During his address, he criticized the policies and decisions made by the previous government, emphasizing the negative impact of the Act on land ownership and management in the state.

Health Minister Satya Kumar further contributed to the discourse, advocating for the name change of the Health University back to NTR upon hearing sentiments from both members of the assembly and the public.

Following a robust exchange of viewpoints among the members, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu announced the approval of both bills by the House, marking a shift in the legislative direction for Andhra Pradesh.

