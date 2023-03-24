AP assembly passes two key resolutions in the house, to be sent to centre for approval

As part of the budget meetings of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the assembly approved two key resolutions today. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that these two resolutions will be sent to the Center as per the promise given in the Padayatra.

A resolution to include Boya and Valmiki castes in STs and another resolution to include Dalit Christians in the list of SCs was approved by the assembly. CM YS Jagan announced that two resolutions passed by the AP Assembly are being sent to the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan recalled that Boya and Valmiki castes asked to be included them in ST during the padayatra and opined that the government has set up a single member commission to study on the economic and social conditions of those castes in Rayalaseema districts. CM Jagan said that the decision was taken based on the report given by the committee.

He said STs took me to heart and assured that there will be no effect on the ST castes in the agency and accused that some people are doing bad propaganda for votes. Speaking on the issue of including Dalit Christians in the list of SCs, YS Jagan said that resolution was passed during the late great leader YSR's rule in the joint AP and asserted that they are making resolution now. He said social and economic status does not change just by changing their religion.