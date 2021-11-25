AP Assembly Session 2021: House starts discussion on SC, ST, BC, and Minority welfare

As part of the Assembly Sessions in Andhra Pradesh, the house has started a discussion on the SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare. Speaking on the subject, Deputy CM Amzath Basha said 4 percent reservation was given to Muslims fee reimbursement was provided to give opportunity for Muslims to pursue higher studies. He lauded the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy for taking initiative for the development of Muslims. He opined that minorities are lagging among all other communities.

"YSR has given 4 percent reservation for Muslims while Chandrababu deceived women in the name of clearing debts," he said. The deputy chief minister said as per the promise given during the padayatra, 68 lakh SHGs and have benefited from the YSR Asara and 2.46 lakh minorities benefitted through YSR Cheyutha.

Amzath Basha said the government has computerized the wakf board lands and paid arrears. He said that the government has provided compensation to the AgriGold victims where minorities were also victims.

Earlier, during question hour, State Medical Health Minister Alla Nani said that steps are being taken to provide better healthcare to the poor. He said steps have been taken to recruit 14,000 posts in the medical and health departments soon. He said that the government has decided to set up one medical college and one nursing college in each constituency.

Alla Nani said the government aimed to provide the highest quality medical care. The appearance of government hospitals is changing day by day. With the Village Health Clinic, we provide medical services closer to the people. Minister Alla Nani said that steps are being taken to address the shortage of doctors in hospitals.