AP assembly session: BAC decides to hold budget session till February 8

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Business Advisory Committee, which met on Monday has decided to hold the budget meetings until the 8th of this month. However, the TDP party chose to boycott the meeting, claiming that the government had made false statements in governor's speech.

Despite this, the assembly proceeded with its agenda, and tomorrow, the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech will be deliberated.

On the morning of Wednesday, the budget was presented in the assembly, and the government decided to reserve the last day for budget discussions and the introduction of various bills.