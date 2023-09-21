Live
AP assembly session begins with question hour, BAC meeting to follow
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions has begun today with question hour and the members of the house are speaking on various issues. Following the question hour, the government to hold Business Advisory Committee meeting to decide on how many days the assembly sessions to be conducted and what are the issues to be discussed.
The government of Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to pass the important bills in the session and has also took steps to ensure smooth conduction of the sessions and beefed up the security.
The opposition party is also getting ready to raise the issues and corner the government. It is learned that TDP to go to the assembly as padayatra. On the other hand, the Legislative council will also begin at 10 am.
