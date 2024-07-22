AP assembly session: Governor speech begins, YSRCP members create disturbance

Live
Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions has begun with Governor Abdul Nazir 's addressal.
Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions has begun with Governor Abdul Nazir 's addressal. However, there is commotion and disturbance in the house amidst YSRCP members chanting slogans against the government.
YSRCP MLAs came wearing black scarfs shouted for 10 mts and walked out whe the Governor continues his speech without interruption.
Earlier, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MLAs arrived at Assembly donning black scarves as part of their protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The YCP has expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent incidents, including the murder in Vinukonda, and has vowed to fight for justice in the assembly.
