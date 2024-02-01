  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP assembly session to begin from February 5

AP assembly session to begin from February 5
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State assembly meetings will be held from the fifth of this month.

Andhra Pradesh State assembly meetings will be held from the fifth of this month. In this order, the government will introduce the Vote -on account budget as part of the assembly meetings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X