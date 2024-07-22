AP Assembly Session To Begin in a while Today with Governor's Address at 10 AM

The eagerly awaited meetings of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will kick off today with Governor S Abdul Nazir addressing both Houses at 10 AM. Following this, a meeting of the Legislative Affairs Committee will take place under the leadership of Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatradu. The agenda and working days of the Assembly will be determined in this crucial meeting.

Tomorrow, both Houses are set to approve the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech. The NDA government led by Chandrababu will present white papers on law and order, industry, and the financial situation of the state starting from Wednesday.

Amidst all this, a legislative meeting of the Telugu Desam Party will be held at 2:30 PM in the assembly committee hall, with TDP MLAs and MLCs in attendance. The stage is set for a high-stakes and potentially contentious Assembly session starting today.