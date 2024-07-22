Live
- Karnataka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations
- Budget will lay foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines
- Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia
- Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes
- Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani
- Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
- Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer
- Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’
- Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames for Web Version
Just In
AP Assembly Session To Begin in a while Today with Governor's Address at 10 AM
The eagerly awaited meetings of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will kick off today with Governor S Abdul Nazir addressing both Houses at 10 AM. Following...
The eagerly awaited meetings of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will kick off today with Governor S Abdul Nazir addressing both Houses at 10 AM. Following this, a meeting of the Legislative Affairs Committee will take place under the leadership of Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatradu. The agenda and working days of the Assembly will be determined in this crucial meeting.
Tomorrow, both Houses are set to approve the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech. The NDA government led by Chandrababu will present white papers on law and order, industry, and the financial situation of the state starting from Wednesday.
Amidst all this, a legislative meeting of the Telugu Desam Party will be held at 2:30 PM in the assembly committee hall, with TDP MLAs and MLCs in attendance. The stage is set for a high-stakes and potentially contentious Assembly session starting today.