AP Assembly sessions: Atchannaidu assures to provide facilities in Veterinary hospitals

During ongoing question and answer sessions in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu responded to Parchur MLA Eluru Sambasiva Rao’s concerns regarding the lack of facilities at veterinary hospitals and the appointment of doctors.

The Minister assured the House that efforts are underway to address these issues.

Minister Atchannaidu stated that veterinary hospitals are being equipped with new facilities and equipment, and medical camps are being organised with medicines supplied free of charge. He noted that many veterinary hospital buildings are in a dilapidated state. Between 2014 and 2019, 326 buildings were sanctioned with NABARD funds, with some completed during that period.

The Minister announced that renovation work is scheduled in this year's budget, and appointments for doctors and staff will be made soon.