AP assembly sessions: Nara Lokesh Highlights Industrial Growth in past TDP regime

AP assembly sessions: Nara Lokesh Highlights Industrial Growth in past TDP regime
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently underscored the significant industrial growth brought to Andhra Pradesh during the tenure of former...

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently underscored the significant industrial growth brought to Andhra Pradesh during the tenure of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the state assembly, Lokesh emphasized that several key industries, including KIA Motors, were established in the region under the leadership of Chandrababu, notably bringing KIA's manufacturing facility to Anantapur.

The Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to regularly reviewing industrial progress, with monthly reviews in place to monitor and support industry development across the state.

