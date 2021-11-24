AP Assembly Sessions: Short discussion on SC Welfare started in the house

The Assembly session has been continued for the fifth day. The government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as part of the assembly session will introduce another 9 bills in the house and will also bring APSRTC, the Department of Labour annual audit report to the house for the discussion. On the other hand, the government will introduce 11 bills passed in the legislative assembly in the council today. There will be a brief discussion on electricity reforms, roads, and transport facilities in the state.



Meanwhile, the Speaker conducted a short discussion on SC welfare in the Assembly. State Social Welfare Minister Vishwarup said every SC family in the state would benefit from the Navaratna. He said in a short discussion on SC welfare in the Assembly that full fee reimbursement is being provided to students.



The minister said we would provide financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 per annum under Amma Vodi. The minister said that cash was being deposited in the accounts of the mothers of the students.