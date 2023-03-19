AP assembly sessions to continue on Sunday, to discuss on AP Global Investors Summit

The sixth day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meeting will begin shortly. In the assembly which will start at 9 am with question hour session will latet discuss on the demands of various departments.



Similarly, the house will discuss on the Global Investment Summit and on the skill development for the youth.

The meeting will start with questions hour session at 10 am in the Legislative Council as well with the members will be discussing on Global Investment Summit and Comprehensive Land Survey.

The assembly budget meetings will be held till March 24. Earlier, the government has introduced the budget in the assembly on March 16 and the discussion was held.