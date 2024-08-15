AP assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu emphasises Meaningful Discussions in assembly

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations held in Amaravati, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu emphasised the need for meaningful discussions on public issues in both houses of the Andhra Pradesh legislature. Speaking during the event, which included the unfurling of the national flag and tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Patrudu underlined that such discussions are vital for earning greater respect for the legislative institutions, which he described as "temples of democracy."

While paying homage to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters throughout India's history, Patrudu called for every citizen to fulfill their duties responsibly towards the nation. "Only through proactive and fruitful discussions on various public matters can we enhance the reputation of our legislatures," he stated.

The Independence Day program also saw the participation of Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, Deputy Secretaries PV Subbareddy and Raj Kumar, along with several Assembly officers and staff.

This year's celebration served as a reminder of the importance of democratic engagement and the responsibilities of citizens in upholding the values of freedom and democracy in the country.