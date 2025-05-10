AP assembly speaker donate one month salary to support Indian armed forces

In a show of solidarity amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, public representatives from the Telugu states are stepping forward to contribute to the military by donating their monthly salaries. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu made a noteworthy donation of ₹2,17,000 to the National Defence Fund through online payment.

In a statement accompanying his generous contribution, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu expressed pride in the courage demonstrated by the country's armed forces in their fight against terrorism. He highlighted the importance of supporting the soldiers who bravely defend the nation’s security.

Emphasising the need for national unity, the Speaker remarked that the efforts of the armed forces should inspire a sense of patriotism among all citizens. This initiative reflects a growing movement among public officials to express their appreciation for the sacrifices made by military personnel during challenging times.