Live
- Reliance Power's revenue dips 1 pc in Q4 FY25, total income falls 5.83 pc
- IMF loan to Pak: Terror financing is absurd and must be stopped, says global investor Jim Rogers
- Ilaiyaraaja donates concert fee and one month’s salary to national defence fund
- Indian travel firms suspend packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan
- Nagaland Guv bats for preserving Naga heritage, culture, customary practices
- Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ breaks records, becomes highest-grossing film in Kerala
- Kiran Abbavaram begins shooting for ‘K-Ramp’
- This Mother’s Day: 6 Inspiring Stories of Mothers Who Are Redefining What It Means to Be “Mom” in 2025
- For the Woman Who Gives Her All—Give Back with Thoughtful Self-Care
- Dhanush plays a character called Deva in Sekhar Kammula's ‘Kubera’!
AP assembly speaker donate one month salary to support Indian armed forces
In a show of solidarity amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, public representatives from the Telugu states are stepping forward to contribute to the military by donating their monthly salaries.
In a show of solidarity amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, public representatives from the Telugu states are stepping forward to contribute to the military by donating their monthly salaries. Recently, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu made a noteworthy donation of ₹2,17,000 to the National Defence Fund through online payment.
In a statement accompanying his generous contribution, Speaker Ayyannapatrudu expressed pride in the courage demonstrated by the country's armed forces in their fight against terrorism. He highlighted the importance of supporting the soldiers who bravely defend the nation’s security.
Emphasising the need for national unity, the Speaker remarked that the efforts of the armed forces should inspire a sense of patriotism among all citizens. This initiative reflects a growing movement among public officials to express their appreciation for the sacrifices made by military personnel during challenging times.