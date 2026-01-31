APPSC Announces Final Results for Group-1 Recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the final results for the Group-1 job recruitment in the state. The results relate to Notification Number 12/2023, issued in December 2023.

While the notification was for a total of 89 Group-1 posts, the final selection list has been released for 87 posts. The APPSC clarified that the results for two sports quota positions are currently withheld in accordance with court orders.

Candidates can view the full list of selected individuals on the official APPSC website, where results can be checked using their roll numbers.