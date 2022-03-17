AP Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspends TDP MLAs and imposes no mobile rule in the house

The Andhra Pradesh assembly budget sessions have begun on Thursday with the question hour. However, the TDP leaders have protested in the house and have been suspended from the assembly for the day. The Speaker announced that all TDP members in the Assembly would be suspended for obstructing the proceedings of the House. He also said that he was rejecting the Privilege Notice issued against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy which was not in the order.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram announced that Rule No. 317 would be imposed and that no member of the Assembly should carry mobile phones, placards, or other provocative activities. TDP members objected to the Speaker's ruling and protested by bringing placards into the house. With this, the speaker took this decision.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram took up the question and answer session. Immediately TDP members continued their agitation. TDP members raised concerns at Speaker Tammineni Sitaram podium and protested that people were losing their lives with the adulterated alcohol.